Alice L. Walton Sells 2,124,627 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average is $132.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.