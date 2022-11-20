AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,148 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AerCap by 11.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AerCap by 230.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in AerCap by 32.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 17.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Stock Up 1.0 %

AER opened at $59.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $69.36.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

