Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,286 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 163.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after buying an additional 1,383,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $29,719,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 14.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

