Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 3,717 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $1,334,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.26. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

