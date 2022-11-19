Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

