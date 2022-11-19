Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,208 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 71.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.06.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.19.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

