Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWE. Northcoast Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

WWE opened at $78.38 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.