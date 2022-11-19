Walleye Capital LLC Invests $281,000 in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FBNC opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at $566,683.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FBNC. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

