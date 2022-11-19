Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Position in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Euroseas worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Euroseas by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Price Performance

ESEA stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Euroseas Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

ESEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Univest Sec dropped their price target on shares of Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.