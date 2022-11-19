Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

VMC stock opened at $178.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.