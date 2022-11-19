TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TPG were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,934,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in TPG by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 159,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TPG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TPG in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TPG to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

TPG Price Performance

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.93. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. TPG’s payout ratio is 1,950.24%.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.