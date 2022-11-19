The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) PT Raised to GBX 683

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 649 ($7.63) to GBX 683 ($8.03) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.17) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.05) in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $745.75.

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

