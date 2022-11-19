Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,462 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Amkor Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 173,076 shares of company stock worth $4,302,282. 56.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMKR stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $29.10.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

