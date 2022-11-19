Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 677 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of VSTO opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

