Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,908.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $960.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

