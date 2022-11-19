State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

STT stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

