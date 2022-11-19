State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

State Street Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.