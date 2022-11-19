State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 92,364 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 92,364 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $47,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Performance

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $53.87.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

