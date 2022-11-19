Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.37 and a beta of 2.01. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $354,208 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

