Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 221.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.08.
Sema4 Stock Down 10.4 %
Shares of SMFR opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.96. Sema4 has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Sema4 Company Profile
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
