Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 221.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.08.

Sema4 Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of SMFR opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.96. Sema4 has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sema4 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sema4 by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

