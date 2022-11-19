Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $27.51 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,947.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,391 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $117.19. The stock has a market cap of $960.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

