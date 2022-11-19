Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 180 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 23.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 5.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of AECOM by 60.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

