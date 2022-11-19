Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after buying an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after purchasing an additional 262,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,393,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Shares of HII opened at $227.31 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.02 and its 200-day moving average is $223.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

