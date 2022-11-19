Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMPS opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -352.82 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

