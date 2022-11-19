M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 16,157 Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTC. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Solo Brands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Solo Brands Stock Down 4.4 %

About Solo Brands

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.85 million and a P/E ratio of -53.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.