Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $241.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.55. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

