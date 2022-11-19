Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,878 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam raised its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $241.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

