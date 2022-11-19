Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wealth Effects LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.55. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

