Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Lowered to $8.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $357.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

