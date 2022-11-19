FDx Advisors Inc. Has $92.02 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,286 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $92,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

