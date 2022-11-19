Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $325,150,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,733,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,055,000 after acquiring an additional 120,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $576.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $623.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.57.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

