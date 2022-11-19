F3Logic LLC Sells 95 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 37,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,542 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

