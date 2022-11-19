Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,615 shares of company stock valued at $481,064. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

