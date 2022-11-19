Douglas J. Herrington Sells 15,787 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.14 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,690,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 50.5% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 33,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $6,431,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,513,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,436,545,000 after buying an additional 447,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

