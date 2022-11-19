Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $893,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $48.23 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

