Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after acquiring an additional 182,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,099,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,171,000 after acquiring an additional 124,162 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 288,802 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,033,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 206,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 936,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after acquiring an additional 240,239 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE CADE opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.68 million. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

