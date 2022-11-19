Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

