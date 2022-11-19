Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $889.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,755 shares of company stock valued at $248,865 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

