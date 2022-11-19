Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of B&G Foods worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

BGS stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $930.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -339.28%.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

