Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on STWD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.56%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.