Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 313 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,348,000 after acquiring an additional 217,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy Increases Dividend

EVRG stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

