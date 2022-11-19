30,537 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

