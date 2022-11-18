Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 1,875.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 207,277 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -14.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

