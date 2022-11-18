Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $160.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been given a $160.00 price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

NYSE:WMT opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average of $132.42. The company has a market capitalization of $401.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $18,448,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,678,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,172,861,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 708,063 shares of company stock worth $95,960,162. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

