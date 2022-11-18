Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $155.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) received a $155.00 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

WMT stock opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $401.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average is $132.42.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 708,063 shares of company stock worth $95,960,162. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

