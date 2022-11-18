The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,529,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,339,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after buying an additional 644,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 135.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 870,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,364,000 after buying an additional 500,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 458,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock worth $81,594. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

