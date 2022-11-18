Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,959 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,414,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,852,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.