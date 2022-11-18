Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 3,880 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Macerich by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Macerich by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,483 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,037,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,500,000 after purchasing an additional 937,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,691 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Macerich Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,567.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,567.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

