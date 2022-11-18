Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.35 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.1 %

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,388 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

