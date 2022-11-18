Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.34 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,626 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after acquiring an additional 281,621 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $155,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44,334.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,369,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 45.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,858,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,669,000 after acquiring an additional 632,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UA opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

